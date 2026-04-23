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Pool Villas for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

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7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, th…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 8 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
MontbelMontbel
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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