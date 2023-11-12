Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Anavyssos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€265,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir