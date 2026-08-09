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Townhouses for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Anavyssos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$247,949
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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