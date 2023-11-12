Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Anavyssos

Lands for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
€860,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
€2,65M
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
€318,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€800,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 360 sq.me…
€140,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
€270,000
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€110,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir