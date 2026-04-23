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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Anavyssos, Greece

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12 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 373 m²
There is provided for sale a 4-storey detached house of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 227 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
MontbelMontbel
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 271 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 410 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$769,822
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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