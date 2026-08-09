Hotels for sale in Anavyssos, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Anavyssos, Greece

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Hotel 1 600 m² in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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