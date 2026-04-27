Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Anatoli
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Anatoli, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$336,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go