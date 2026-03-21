Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Analipsi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor -2/3
Villa for Sale in Makrigialos, Lasithi (Crete) Unique 216 sq.m. villa in a modern villa…
$588,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go