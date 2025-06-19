Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Analipsi Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$172,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Analipsi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go