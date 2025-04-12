Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ampelakia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ampelakia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Salamina island near Piraeus, Selenia village, detached house of 90 sq.m. ground floor on a …
$374,594
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ampelakia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes