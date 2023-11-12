Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Amarynthos
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Amarynthos, Greece

Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€320,000
