Lands for sale in Amarynthos, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Price on request
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 22 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
€240,000
Plot of land in Koukaki, Greece
Plot of land
Koukaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 38000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Oferred for a sale a plot of land in…
€280,000
