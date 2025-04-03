Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Amarynthos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Amarynthos, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$146,124
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
