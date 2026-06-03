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Townhouses for sale in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale of 145 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The townhouse is located on 2 levels.…
$296,788
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