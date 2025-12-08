Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Amaliada Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Amaliada Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$314,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Amaliada Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go