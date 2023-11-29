Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Amaliada, Greece

Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
€80,000
