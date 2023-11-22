Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Alas
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Alas, Greece

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Alas, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alas, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Property Code: HPS4430 - Studio FOR SALE in Agios Dimitrios Center for €119.000 . This 34 sq…
€119,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir