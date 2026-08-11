Cottages for sale in Alexandreia, Greece

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Cottages in Alexandreia, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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