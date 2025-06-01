Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Alexandreia, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$135,687
2 bedroom apartment in Alexandria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Alexandria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 104 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$148,204
