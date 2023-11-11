Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Agios Vasileios Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plakias, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 450m2 which consists of two levels: On the first level there are 5 rooms w…
€2,00M
