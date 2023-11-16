Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Two apartments of 100 sq.m. each, located in Sykies district of Thessaloniki, are for sale! …
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
€85,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
In the heart of the city the professional space is for sale, which is currently rented for 8…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€220,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale commercial space of 144 sq.m in the area of Pefka. It is currently leased and funct…
€130,000
