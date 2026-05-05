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Beachfront villas in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bathroom, one gy…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m: Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 561 m²
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom
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