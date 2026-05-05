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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
For sale a property consisting of an independent ground-floor apartment of 80 sq.m. and a tw…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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