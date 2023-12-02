Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Nikolaos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
€950,000
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€400,000
per month
Townhouse 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€220,000
per month
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€320,000
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€85,000
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€142,000
per month
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
€270,000
per month
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€1,10M
per month
