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Mountain view houses in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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villas
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cottages
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10 properties total found
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 480 m²
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 307 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 307 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bathroom, one gy…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 600 m²
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m: Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 561 m²
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
MontbelMontbel
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
For sale a property consisting of an independent ground-floor apartment of 80 sq.m. and a tw…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 433 m²
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
$637,583
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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