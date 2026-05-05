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Cottages with pool for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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