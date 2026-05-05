Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agios Nikolaos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview cottages in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 237 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
$637,583
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go