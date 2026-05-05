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Apartments with pool for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this gr…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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