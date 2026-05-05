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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this 1s…
$214,889
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this 1st floor ap…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Located just 50 meters from sandy beaches, seaside cafés, tavernas, and restaurants, this gr…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Just 50 meters from a sandy beach, seaside cafes, taverns and restaurants, this ground floor…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale apartment of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$504,163
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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