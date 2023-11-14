Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment in Piraeus County in Rentis area. Located near the school and a beauti…
€180,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€230,000
