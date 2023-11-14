Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

3 properties total found
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Two-bedroom apartment in Piraeus County in Rentis area. Located near the school and a beauti…
€180,000
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€4,25M
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€230,000
