  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Agia Triada

Lands for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Angelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€250,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 763 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot for sale in the suburb of Thessaloniki, in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Suburbs…
€290,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 929 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1929 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€750,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
€9,00M
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€135,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€110,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€230,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€180,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€280,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 708 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
€320,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€110,000
