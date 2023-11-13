Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Agia Triada

Commercial real estate in Agia Triada, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 1
Area: Faliro
€70,000
Commercial real estate with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial real estate with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 56
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial building for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building has an area of 160…
€2,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4 apartments situated in the same building. Each of the apartments has 2 bedrooms. …
€265,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Angelochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 300 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of 6 apa…
€120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir