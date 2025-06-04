Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Agia Paraskefi, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
