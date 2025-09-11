Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Agia Paraskefi, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$115,874
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,93M
1 room Cottage in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$912,944
