  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agia Marina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
$2,06M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 816 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$2,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
