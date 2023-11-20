UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Agía Marína
Lands for sale in Agía Marína, Greece
Clear all
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€145,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in central Greece
€97,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 5321 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€235,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the perimeter zone of Plat…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located just 700 mtrs from the center…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 274615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€7,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
1
9 000 m²
1
Land of 9.000 sq.meters is for sale in the south of Athens, in the area of Vari. The territo…
€3,60M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
865 m²
1
For sale land of 865 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1 565 m²
1
For sale land of 1565 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1160 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€525,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1
1
For sale plot of land of 1538 m² on the island of Crete. On the territory of the plot is bui…
€215,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€750,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 746 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€150,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located inAgia Marine
€250,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1385 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in Agia Marine
€275,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€390,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€3,75M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. It is provided for sale a plot of Land it elite ar…
€177,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€620,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply. The land has a wo…
€250,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€160,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€650,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 1620 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 540 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 540 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€320,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 1200 sq.…
€180,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2332 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€1,28M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1
2
