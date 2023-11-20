Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Agía Marína

Lands for sale in Agía Marína, Greece

35 properties total found
Plot of land in Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
€145,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Vrises, Greece
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in central Greece
€97,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5321 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€235,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the perimeter zone of Plat…
€130,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located just 700 mtrs from the center…
€250,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 274615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€7,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Land of 9.000 sq.meters is for sale in the south of Athens, in the area of Vari. The territo…
€3,60M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 865 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 865 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 565 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1565 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€850,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
€500,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1160 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
€525,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€70,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale plot of land of 1538 m² on the island of Crete. On the territory of the plot is bui…
€215,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€750,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 746 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€150,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located inAgia Marine
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1385 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is located in Agia Marine
€275,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€390,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€3,75M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 265 sq.meters in Attica. It is provided for sale a plot of Land it elite ar…
€177,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
€620,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply. The land has a wo…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Vrises, Greece
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€650,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1620 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 540 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 540 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Agia Marina, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 1200 sq.…
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2332 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€1,28M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir