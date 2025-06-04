Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece

3 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Koropi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
$1,45M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$1,05M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,68M
