Hotels for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Agía Marína, Greece

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Hotel in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
$1,12M
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