Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Agia Marina
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

сommercial property
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel with Bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Hotel with Bedrooms in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
€950,000
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromolithos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromolithos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful boutique-hotel which is located in Plato, Leros. It is housed …
€1,55M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir