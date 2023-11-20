Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 157 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on the first floor and th…
€385,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 144 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
4 room apartment with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A luxurious apartment for sale in an elite suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. The apartme…
€1,58M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
Price on request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€580,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with furnishings in Gerani, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€267,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
