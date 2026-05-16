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Seaview cottages in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of l…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
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