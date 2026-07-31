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Beachfront houses in Aegina, Greece

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Aegina, Greece
4 bedroom house
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale two detached houses with a total area of ​​160 sq.m. (80 sq.m. + 80 sq.m.) on a plo…
$285,432
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