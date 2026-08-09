Villas for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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