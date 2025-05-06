Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Achaia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Romanos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Romanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$198,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go