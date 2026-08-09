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Townhouses for sale in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valimi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valimi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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