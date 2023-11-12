Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

21 property total found
Plot of land in Diakopto, Greece
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
€108,000
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Price on request
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€4,50M
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
€440,000
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€370,000
Plot of land in Saint Stephen, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Stephen, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Plot of land in Romanian, Greece
Plot of land
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€900,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€140,000
Plot of land in Niforaika, Greece
Plot of land
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 10 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€600,000
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€120,000
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1508 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
€100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€1,45M
Plot of land in Kato Achea, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The land is located in the village of Kato Achaiaof the region of Achaea in Peloponnese. Sin…
€270,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€65,000
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
€75,000
Plot of land in Kaminia, Greece
Plot of land
Kaminia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale the plot of land in Western Peloponnese, around the suburbs of Patra's area, …
€80,000
Plot of land in Saint Stephen, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Stephen, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale a plot of land in Western Peloponnese, in a region of cityPatra
€200,000
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
€55,000
Plot of land in Peristera, Greece
Plot of land
Peristera, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
€200,000
