  2. Greece
  3. Achaia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
16
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
9
Municipality of Patras
6
Municipal Unit of Paralia
3
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of West Achaea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$448,810
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chrysanthi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
$172,873
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Platanos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Platani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
$678,433
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$156,561
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$293,902
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of li…
$146,124
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Roupakia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Roupakia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living r…
$493,618
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

