Cottages for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€125,555
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Elaionas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€275,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Bank, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Bank, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in obryokampos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
obryokampos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached house is located in the region of the Western Peloponesse, in the seashore vill…
€110,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Temeni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Temeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€372,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€500,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€250,000

