Apartments for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Achaia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Aigialeia
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rododafni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rododafni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kalavryta, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$200,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$94,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$82,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Achaia Regional Unit

1 BHK

Properties features in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go