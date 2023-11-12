Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dimitropoulo, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dimitropoulo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€160,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€98,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€101,000

