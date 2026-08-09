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Residential properties for sale in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Aigialeia
12
Municipal Unit of Kalavryta
5
Municipality of Kalavryta
5
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27 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
$291,341
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 352 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rododafni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rododafni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one kitchen,…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valimi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valimi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kalavryta, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 191 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Achaia Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Achaia Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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