Residential properties for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
22
Municipality of Patras
16
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
13
Municipal Unit of Patras
9
Egio
4
Municipality of West Achaea
4
Municipal Unit of Dymi
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
4
47 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
€300,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 449 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace. The …
€680,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€125,555
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€165,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,75M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,20M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€550,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dimitropoulo, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dimitropoulo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€2,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000

Property types in Achaea Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
