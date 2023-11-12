Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. 5th Municipal Community of Athens
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€185,000

Properties features in 5th Municipal Community of Athens, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir